|
|
WESBECKER,
LOUIS EDWARD
Louis Edward Wesbecker, 91, (Formerly lived in Summerfield, FL) passed away on December 23, 2019 at Signature Healthcare Whitesburg Gardens, Huntsville, Alabama. Louis, a retired motel owner and realtor, was born in Louisville, KY. He was a member of St. Theresa's Catholic Church in Belleview and the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree.
Louis is preceded in death by his devoted and loving wife, Joyce.
He is survived by two sons, Daryl and Dennis Wesbecker; three daughters, Linda Blum, Mary Brooks and Karen Gambrell; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valhallafunerals.com for the Wesbecker family. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Belleview, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020