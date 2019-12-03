|
|
FERRI, LOUIS
Louis Ferri of Ocala, Florida passed away early Friday morning at the Ocala Oaks Rehabilitation Center. He was 102 years old and had celebrated this milestone birthday on November 2, 2019. Louis was born and grew up in New York City.
Louis was a World War II Veteran who was very proud of the service he had done for his country. He served in the Army Air Force in the glider division and the motor pool division. He was stationed in Europe during his tour of duty.
Louis worked as a truck driver for Planters Peanuts making deliveries all over New York and New Jersey. He had a remarkable knowledge of the streets, roads, and highways of both states and used this knowledge to efficiently complete his deliveries each day in this pre GPS era. He also worked for Armor Elevator as a dispatcher where again he employed his knowledge of the streets and roads.
Louis' hobby was to make things out of recyclable materials. He was well known, in particular, for the 'Tin Men' he created which he often generously gave away.
Louis lost his beloved wife of 77 years, Philomena, in April of this year.
He is survived by his children, Joseph Ferri and Elaine Zawacki; four granddaughters, Loraine Morse, Karen Yantosca, Kendra Aber-Ferri and Dara Aber - Ferri ; and five great grandchildren, Hudson Costas, Vanessa and Vivian Morse, and Leo and Enzo Yantosca.
This week there will be a private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made, in memory of Louis Ferri, to Marion County Senior Services, 1101 SW20th Court, Ocala Florida, 34479.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019