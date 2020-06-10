FUCCI, LOUIS

The Fucci family mourns the loss of Louis Fucci. GQ Lou, as he was known, was born April 15, 1967, in West Islip, NY. At the age of one year old, the Fucci's moved to Crystal River, FL.

Louis enjoyed playing in the youth football league in Crystal River and made a lot of friends along the way in the Crystal River school system. He attended Crystal River Primary, Middle and High Schools.

After high school, Louis and his father, Richard, worked together in the family house painting business for several years. He then moved to Orlando, FL, where by day he worked as a carpenter and at night he worked as the Head Emcee at the Tabu nightclub on Church Street. Louis had a great personality and met many famous people during his time at Tabu.

In November 2009, Louis was diagnosed with early onset fronto-temporal dementia at the age of 42 and passed away on May 23, 2020.

Louis is survived by his son, Anthony Fucci; and his daughter, Ava Fucci; his parents, Richard and Antoinette Fucci; his brothers, Frank, Joseph and Richard, Jr. Fucci; and sisters, Anna Fucci-Lampert, Rachel Amador and Jeanette Schnorrenberg.

We love you Louis eternally! You're in our hearts!



