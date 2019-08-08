Home

Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Longwood Memorial Gardens
Longwood, FL
LOUIS LAMAR CLANTON


1950 - 2019
LOUIS LAMAR CLANTON Obituary
CLANTON, LOUIS LAMAR
Mr. Louis Lamar Clanton, age 69, of Wellborn, Florida died Tuesday, August 6 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born in Fort Benning, Georgia and lived in Citra, FL before moving to Wellborn, FL. 13 years ago. He worked as a truck driver and dry wall installer most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Clanton; and his parents, Roy Brown and Sallie Mar Paulk Clanton, Sr.
He is survived by his daughter, Tanika Nicole Clanton of Ocala, FL; his son, Marcus Clanton of Ocala, FL; two sisters, Eloise C. Gunter of Houston, Texas and Susan Hahn of Ocala, FL; four grandchildren, Dwayne, Brandon, Colten and Gabriella; one great-grandchild, Kolson Clanton.
A graveside service to honor the life of Mr. Clanton will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, August 9, 2019 in Longwood Memorial Gardens, Longwood, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
