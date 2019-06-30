Home

Louis Robert Black

Louis Robert Black Obituary
BLACK,
LOUIS ROBERT (BOB)
Louis Robert Black, 80, passed away June 7, 2019 in Ocala, Florida after a long struggle with diabetes. He was born to Alberta Paquette and John Black July 5, 1938 in Gouvenour NY. Bob was an Army Veteran who served from 1956 to 1959. After the Army, he worked for Carrier Corporation in Syracuse NY before moving to Florida, where he lived for the remainder of his years.
He is survived by his sister, Joan Stroedel; his children Denise Black, Debbie Doty (Steve), Tracy LeClair-Black and Steve Black; his grandchildren, Erin LeClair, Ryan Doty, Brenden Doty and Lindsey LeClair.
There are no services planned at this time.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 30 to July 1, 2019
