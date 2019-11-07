Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for LOUISE REVELS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOUISE REVELS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOUISE REVELS Obituary
REVELS, LOUISE
ELIZABETH STANLEY
Citra - Louise Stanley Revels, 79, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was born in Miami-Dade County Florida on January 6, 1940. She was a member of Citra Methodist church.
She is preceded by her loving husband, John D. Revels.
She is survived by her sons, Lester Revels, John Revels, Jr., David Revels, and William Revels (Lois); and daughters, Constante Apploff (Bruce), Lynne Creswell (Scott), and Patricia McColloch (Sean); 11 grandchildren, Bryan Apploff, Stacy Ryan, Lauren Hutchinson, Shelby, Billy, Nick Revels, Kody and Savannah Lemire, Tristan, Chelsea, and Alyssa McCulloch; and seven great grandchildren; and her two beloved animals, Snickers and Rascal.
A funeral service will be held at the Citra Methodist Church with a viewing at 9:30 AM followed by a service at 10:30 AM, interment will follow the service to Citra Cemetery. Pastor Deborah Mak will be officiating the service.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOUISE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -