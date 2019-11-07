|
|
REVELS, LOUISE
ELIZABETH STANLEY
Citra - Louise Stanley Revels, 79, passed away on November 5, 2019. She was born in Miami-Dade County Florida on January 6, 1940. She was a member of Citra Methodist church.
She is preceded by her loving husband, John D. Revels.
She is survived by her sons, Lester Revels, John Revels, Jr., David Revels, and William Revels (Lois); and daughters, Constante Apploff (Bruce), Lynne Creswell (Scott), and Patricia McColloch (Sean); 11 grandchildren, Bryan Apploff, Stacy Ryan, Lauren Hutchinson, Shelby, Billy, Nick Revels, Kody and Savannah Lemire, Tristan, Chelsea, and Alyssa McCulloch; and seven great grandchildren; and her two beloved animals, Snickers and Rascal.
A funeral service will be held at the Citra Methodist Church with a viewing at 9:30 AM followed by a service at 10:30 AM, interment will follow the service to Citra Cemetery. Pastor Deborah Mak will be officiating the service.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019