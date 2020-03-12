|
|
FRAZIER HAYES,
LOUYVETTE 'COOKIE'
Louyvette 'Cookie' Frazier Hayes, passed away March 6, 2020.
Life Celebration for Ms. Frazier Hayes will be held on Saturday March 14, 2020, 3pm at United Missionary Baptist Church, 15460 NW 44th Avenue Road, Reddick, Florida 32686. Deacon Larry Jamerson will be conducting the words of comfort. Reverend Nathaniel Rawls, Pastor. Visitation will be at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at the Eppes residence, 8401 W. Highway 318, Redick, Florida, at 2:15pm on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
'A SELLERS SERVICE DEFINES QUALITY & SATISFACTION.' www.sellersfuneralhomes.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020