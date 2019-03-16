Ocala Star-Banner Obituaries
Roberts Of Ocala Funerals & Cremations
606 SW 2nd Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
(352) 537-8111
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Summerfield
Lovella Driggers Siniard Obituary
SINIARD,
LOVELLA DRIGGERS
Lovella Driggers Siniard, age 82, of Summerfield went home to be with her Lord on March 13, 2019 surrounded by family in Ocala, Florida. Lovella was born in Dallas, FL and raised in Summerfield, FL area.
Lovella graduated from Summerfield High School where she was the Homecoming Queen and on December 2, 1954 she married her high school sweetheart and Quarterback, McDonald Siniard. Lovella and McDonald owned and operated South Marion Meats together for 37 years. She enjoyed gardening and vacationing with her family in North Carolina. She also was a lifetime supporter of 4H and the FFA in Marion, Citrus and Lake Counties along with the Southeastern Youth Fair
She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, McDonald; two daughters, Cheryl Boutwell (Rufus), LaDonna Sartorius (Byron); grandsons, Cheyne McLean (Teresa), Josh and Matt Sartorius; and a granddaughter, Leigh White (Armand); along with seven great grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Summerfield on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00pm. Arrangements under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Lovella's online guestbook at
www.robertsfunerals.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019
