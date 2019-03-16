SINIARD,

LOVELLA DRIGGERS

Lovella Driggers Siniard, age 82, of Summerfield went home to be with her Lord on March 13, 2019 surrounded by family in Ocala, Florida. Lovella was born in Dallas, FL and raised in Summerfield, FL area.

Lovella graduated from Summerfield High School where she was the Homecoming Queen and on December 2, 1954 she married her high school sweetheart and Quarterback, McDonald Siniard. Lovella and McDonald owned and operated South Marion Meats together for 37 years. She enjoyed gardening and vacationing with her family in North Carolina. She also was a lifetime supporter of 4H and the FFA in Marion, Citrus and Lake Counties along with the Southeastern Youth Fair

She is survived by the love of her life and husband of 63 years, McDonald; two daughters, Cheryl Boutwell (Rufus), LaDonna Sartorius (Byron); grandsons, Cheyne McLean (Teresa), Josh and Matt Sartorius; and a granddaughter, Leigh White (Armand); along with seven great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at First Baptist Church of Summerfield on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00pm. Arrangements under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala, FL 34471 (352)537-8111. Please sign Lovella's online guestbook at

www.robertsfunerals.com Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary