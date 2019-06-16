|
ANDERSON,
LOWELL ARDEN
Lowell Arden Anderson 82 of Ocala, born 12/21/1936, transitioned to his new life on 6/14/2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Margaret Johnson Anderson, and his father Clarence David Anderson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years Lois Anne, three children David, Denise and Cheryl, his sister Laurine Magnuson, seven grandchildren Amber, Lauren, David, Alex, Taylor, Luke, and Lindsay, and seven great grandchildren.
Lowell was a Minister, Teacher, Writer, Composer, Photographer, Golfer...a man of many talents...
Lowell was an accomplished writer of stories, poems, essays, articles and songs. His music CD, A Toast to Country, made No. 10 on the Top-50 Airplay Charts in Europe. He published a book of poetry titled, Perched on the Edge, in 2015. He was blessed with a talent for playing both guitar and piano.
Lowell earned a bachelor's degree from Arizona State University, a master's degree from the Lutheran School of Theology (Chicago), and a master's degree from Texas A&M.
He is a Navy Veteran. For 20 years, he served as a parish pastor and as an editor for the Lutheran Church in America's Division for Parish Services. Most recently, he taught American History in the public school system.
Lowell loved the art of photography. He carried a camera most everywhere he went. His photos continue to be enjoyed by people around the world through his many photo blogs.
He studied the religions of the world, and felt a kinship with Jewish traditions. Rabbi Samuel Dove Berman of Temple Beth Shalom was a special friend and mentor.
Lowell practiced the Gospel of Love, and he lived his life with integrity and great courage. His Light will shine forevermore in the hearts of his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of his life in the near future and he will be laid to rest at Florida National Cemetery with Navy Honors and Respect.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, in his memory.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 16 to June 17, 2019