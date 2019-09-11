|
|
HUGHES,
LOWELL THURMAN
Lowell Thurman Hughes, 81, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at. Lowell was born in Prestonsburg, KY to Thurman and Gladys Hughes. Lowell is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and lettered in three sports and the University of Law School at Kentucky. He served in the Kentucky State Senate for eight years, He then moved to Florida and started breeding thoroughbred horses and enjoyed life. Lowell enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Marta Hughes of Ocala, FL; daughters, Dr. Mia (Matthew) Jackson of Tampa, FL, Lisa (Trey) Scudder of Ocala, FL; brother, Paul (Bonnie) Hughes of Prestonsburg, KY; grandchildren, Asher Scudder, Lyla Jackson, Leighton Jackson, Leah Jackson, McKinley Scudder, and Maisey Scudder.
The family will be greeting friends with a reception in the fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church of Ocala on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the service celebrating Lowell's life starting at 11:00 am in the sanctuary. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019