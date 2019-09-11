Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell Thurman Hughes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell Thurman Hughes Obituary
HUGHES,
LOWELL THURMAN
Lowell Thurman Hughes, 81, of Ocala, FL passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at. Lowell was born in Prestonsburg, KY to Thurman and Gladys Hughes. Lowell is a graduate of the University of Kentucky and lettered in three sports and the University of Law School at Kentucky. He served in the Kentucky State Senate for eight years, He then moved to Florida and started breeding thoroughbred horses and enjoyed life. Lowell enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Marta Hughes of Ocala, FL; daughters, Dr. Mia (Matthew) Jackson of Tampa, FL, Lisa (Trey) Scudder of Ocala, FL; brother, Paul (Bonnie) Hughes of Prestonsburg, KY; grandchildren, Asher Scudder, Lyla Jackson, Leighton Jackson, Leah Jackson, McKinley Scudder, and Maisey Scudder.
The family will be greeting friends with a reception in the fellowship hall at the First Baptist Church of Ocala on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with the service celebrating Lowell's life starting at 11:00 am in the sanctuary. Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now