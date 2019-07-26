Home

LITTLE, LU WANDA RENEE
Lu Wanda Renee Little, born July 6th, 1977 passed away in her sleep on July 7, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Dianne Little of Ocala; son, Gage Knapp of Ocala; and brother, Jerry Little, Jr. of Jacksonville; and brother, William of Ocala.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Little, Sr.; and numerous relatives in Ocala and Michigan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11am at Wings of Faith Fellowship, 5066 SE 64th Ave Rd Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 26 to July 27, 2019
