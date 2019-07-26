|
LITTLE, LU WANDA RENEE
Lu Wanda Renee Little, born July 6th, 1977 passed away in her sleep on July 7, 2019.
She is survived by her mother, Dianne Little of Ocala; son, Gage Knapp of Ocala; and brother, Jerry Little, Jr. of Jacksonville; and brother, William of Ocala.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Little, Sr.; and numerous relatives in Ocala and Michigan.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11am at Wings of Faith Fellowship, 5066 SE 64th Ave Rd Ocala.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from July 26 to July 27, 2019