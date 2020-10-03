1/1
Luann Bainbridge
Luann Bainbridge
Luann Bainbridge (Sachse) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 3rd, 2020. A Celebration of Life for her will be held on Saturday, October 24th at 10:00am at the Nueva Vida Central Church Fellowship Hall, 1712 SE Lake Weir Ave, Ocala. The family is asking that everyone wear something with either sunflowers; birds; cats; bright or pastel colors but NO black.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions in her honor can be sent to: Giving A Hoot- Ocala Wildlife Sanctuary or the Children's Home Society of Florida.

Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
