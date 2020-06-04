Lucia Quattropani Peterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PETERSON,
LUCIA QUATTROPANI
Lucia Quattropani Peterson,
84, of Belleview, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on Sept. 16th 1935 to parents Frank Quattropani and Pauline Carpino in Hartford, Ct. She then resided in Wethersfield, Ct. before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Fl and then Belleview, Fl. She was married to the late Dale G. Peterson for 39 years.
She is survived by a sister Pauline Q. Dellhime, by sons Derek Peterson, Blairsville, Ga.
Keith (Debbie) Peterson Belleview, Fl, daughters Laurie Valenzuela (Joe) Davie, Fl, Jill Peterson Belleview, Fl, Heidi McCulloch Suwanee, Ga., 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
She will be sorely missed by her family and all that knew her.
Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 11528 SE US Hwy 301 Belleview, Fl at 10:00am June 6, 2020. Masks required along with social distancing.
Burial immediately following at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5740 S. Pine Ave Ocala, Fl. 34480. A luncheon & celebration of life will be held at the home of Keith & Debbie Peterson in Belleview, following burial.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Belleview Fl or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Theresa's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Burial
Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved