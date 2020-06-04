PETERSON,

LUCIA QUATTROPANI

Lucia Quattropani Peterson,

84, of Belleview, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was born on Sept. 16th 1935 to parents Frank Quattropani and Pauline Carpino in Hartford, Ct. She then resided in Wethersfield, Ct. before moving to Ft. Lauderdale, Fl and then Belleview, Fl. She was married to the late Dale G. Peterson for 39 years.

She is survived by a sister Pauline Q. Dellhime, by sons Derek Peterson, Blairsville, Ga.

Keith (Debbie) Peterson Belleview, Fl, daughters Laurie Valenzuela (Joe) Davie, Fl, Jill Peterson Belleview, Fl, Heidi McCulloch Suwanee, Ga., 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.

She will be sorely missed by her family and all that knew her.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 11528 SE US Hwy 301 Belleview, Fl at 10:00am June 6, 2020. Masks required along with social distancing.

Burial immediately following at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5740 S. Pine Ave Ocala, Fl. 34480. A luncheon & celebration of life will be held at the home of Keith & Debbie Peterson in Belleview, following burial.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to St. Theresa's Catholic Church, Belleview Fl or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store