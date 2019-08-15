|
BROOKS, LUCILLE, 71
Lucille 'Candy' McCray Brooks was born on February 25, 1948 to Lauretta Kennedy McCray and the late Anderson McCray in Raleigh, Florida. She grew up in Marion County (Micanopy, FL), and she attended Fessenden School.
Ms. Brooks leaves behind many to cherish her loving memories her children, Glenda Brooks, Mose (Debra) Brooks, Jr., Dr. Valecia Brooks (SMSgt Kenneth) Dunbar, Jr., Steven Brooks, Anthony Brooks, Jasen (Deborah) Brooks, Nickie Brooks, Zenise (Jerald) Thornton; and longtime faithful friend, Isaiah Woods, Sr.; five sisters, Betty Jean (Lacy) Kelly, Cynthia (Earl) McGinnis, Valerie Peoples, Belinda Scott, Deloris McCray-Camps; 19 grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public Viewing will be Friday, August 16, 2019 from 1pm - 6pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th Street, Ocala, FL 34475. Funeral Service for Ms. Lucille 'Candy' McCray Brooks will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11am at Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, 515 NW 6th Terrace, Ocala, FL 34475.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019