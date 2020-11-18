Rev. Lucious N. Taylor

Ocala - Rev. Lucious (Bubba) Nathaniel Taylor, 72, transitioned to be with his Heavenly Father on November 13, 2020 at West Marion Community Hospital. Rev. Taylor was a graduate of Fessenden High School (Class of 1967). He was previously employed at Delta Laboratories, Gainesville Juvenile Detention Center and was an avid farmer. Rev. Taylor accepted Christ at an early age and joined Progressive Union MBC where he was ordained as a junior deacon. Rev. Taylor was ordained a Baptist minister in (1972) and attended seminary in Gainesville, Fl. He was called to pastor Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church in 1974 and served as the pastor for 44 ½ years. Rev. Taylor served as the president of Independent Free Methodist Church, Inc. He was a charismatic preacher with an anointed voice of thunder, dedicating his life to ministry, stating "I Love to Preach."

He was preceded in death by his devoted wife (Eva Mae Taylor), parents, James and Viola Taylor and brother, James Taylor, Jr.

Rev. Taylor leaves to cherish is precious memories,( A loving daughter) Jacquelynne Taylor, Ocala, Fl, (grandchildren) Darius Taylor, Darnell Taylor, Devonta Taylor, (12) great grandchildren, (brother) Carl(Ernestine)Taylor, Ocala, Fl, (sisters) Juanita(Ferdnand) Williams, Quitman, GA, Sandra Taylor, Ocala, Fl., (aunts) Shirley Woods, Deloris(James) Griffin, Dora Fletcher, Doretha Taylor, sister in law(Patricia Taylor), Special Friend, Gloria Homes, Daytona, Beach, Fl., a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins, sorrowing friends and Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church Family.

A life celebration will be held 11:00AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Living Waters Church, 3801 N. US Hwy 441, Ocala, Fl.

Ocala, Fl- Public visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at New Saint John MBC, 2251 NW 2nd Street, Ocala, Fl. from 5:30PM until 6:30PM, Rev. Tommy Brooks, Pastor.

Mt. Dora, Fl- Rev. Lucious N. Taylor will lie in state at Bethel Independent Free Methodist Church on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 12:00Noon until 5:00PM, 303 E. Jackson Street, Mount Dora, Fl, 32757

Profession services are entrusted to Hadley-Brown Funeral Home, 127 N.W. 20th Street, Ocala, Florida 34475. (352) 620-0573.

COVID -19 RESTRICTIONS WILL BE ENFORCED (EVERYONE MUST WEAR A FACECOVERING)

