Lucretia "Luann" Bainbridge

Lucretia "Luann" Bainbridge (Sachse) passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on September 3rd, 2020. This marks the end of a beautiful life filled with so much love.

Luann, 85, born April 17, 1935 to Lindley Tabor Carter and Faye Blake Carter in Tampa, Florida. She became a resident of Ocala, FL in 1967 where she lived in the same house until her passing.

She was a Hillsborough High School Graduate before she went on to Tampa University to major in Art with a minor in Music. Music was her passion throughout her entire life. She taught piano in her home for several years and was also church organist for several different churches. No matter how many birthdays came and went, she always refused to use the word "old", she would say "I'm mature", this is just one of the many quirks Luann had. She was a beautiful, crazy free spirited woman who loved her family more than life itself. She was the definition of a "crazy cat lady" whether it was a pet cat, a stuffed cat, picture of a cat, or a cat t-shirt, she loved all things cats. Above all that, she was a creator of Poetry, green thumb gardener, arts and crafts fanatic, sewing goddess, a volunteer for the local hospitals and she was leader of her "singles only" group at church and the local hospital.

She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband of 25 years, Carl Sachse; and longtime boyfriend of 18 years, George Heilman.

Luann is survived by daughter, Cara Sachse; Granddaughter, Amber (Frank) McCandless, Grandson, Donald Piel; Great Granddaughters, Kylie, Kalista and Khloe; her sister, Carolyn Patch, nephews and several great nieces/nephews.

Memorial contributions can be sent in Luann's memory to: Humane Society of Marion County or the Children's Home Society of Florida.



