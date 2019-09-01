|
HANCOCK, LUCY MARIE
Lucy Marie Hancock, 79, of Ocala, FL passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Marie was born in Danville, VA and legally adopted by William and Grace Collie and moved to Ocala around 1993.
Marie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Allen Hancock of Ocala; son, Todd (Jill) Hancock of Oviedo, FL; two grandchildren, Alexis Hancock and Tyler Hancock; and sister, Addie Oakes of Ocoee, FL.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 2:00PM at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd , Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Family will receive friends at the funeral home beginning at 1:30PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church c/o Adopt a Student, 2021 W. State Rd 426 Oviedo, FL 32765. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019