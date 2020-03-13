Home

Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Fero Memorial Gardens
Beverly Hills, FL
LUCY WHITE Obituary
WHITE, LUCY
On Monday, March 2, 2020, Lucy White of Dunnellon, loved by family and friends, passed away at the age of 98.
Lucy had a passion for helping people and was seen as a kind and caring person by her many friends and extended family members. Lucy is preceded in her death by her husband Ashby White, parents, and son, Randy White.
She is survived by her sons, Ray White of Tallahassee, Larry White and Howard White of Dunnellon; granddaughter , Jennifer; and sister in law, Helen (and Carroll) Mayhugh.
Lucy was an avid volunteer at the Rainbow Springs State Park Gift Shop and participated in a dance group that visited area nursing homes. She was dearly loved by her family, a love that will live in their hearts forever. She will be truly missed by friends, family, and all who knew her.
Graveside Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Fero Memorial Gardens in Beverly Hills, FL. Online condolences can be left at robertsofdunnellon.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home in Dunnellon, Florida.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
