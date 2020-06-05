JONES,
LUEBERTHA FRAZIER 85
Luebertha Frazier Jones, born January 27, 1935 in Bronson, Florida to Mr. and Mrs. Fred and Maude Lewis Frazier. She was educated in the Public Schools of Levy County. Luebertha, was married for 44 years to Herman Jones and was blessed with nine children. She was a member of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Christine Frazier, Clyreatha Baker (Henry), Lula Jones (Earl Joe), Anthony Jones, Earl Jones (Teresa) and Valarie Jones (Luis); 25 grandchildren; 58 great grandchildren; 12 great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Betty Lovett, Louise Frazier and Laverne Frazier; four brothers, Henry Frazier (Helen), Morris Frazier (Stella), Eddie Frazier and Clarence Frazier; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Public viewing on Friday June 5, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL 34475. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Luebertha Jones will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11:00am.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.