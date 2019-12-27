|
|
RECKAMP, LUKE
Ocala - Luke Leon Reckamp, 84, passed away on December 23, 2019. He was born on April 24, 1935, in Morton Grove, Illinois to Luke and Dorthy Reckamp. Luke served honorably as a Korean War Veteran for the United States Army from 1953-1956. He was inducted into the University of Illinois Hall of Fame for varsity accomplishments in track, wrestling, and football. He taught physical education, health, and coached high school sports in Illinois from 1962-1981. He then taught 8th grade math at Osceola Middle School from 1981-1998. When he retired he continued tutoring for 20 more years.
He is preceded by his parents; and daughter, Julie.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Celeste Reckamp; sons, Bradley Reckamp (Karen), Douglas Reckamp (Karen); brothers, John Reckamp (Ria) and Paul Reckamp (Nancy); sister, Clara Harris; and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church. A Mass will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, Ocala, Florida with Father Pat Sheedy officiating the service. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Brother's Keeper, Ocala, Fl. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019