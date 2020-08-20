BETHEA, LULA

Lula Bethea, 95, after a lengthy illness, passed away on Wednesday, August 13, 2020 at Palm Garden of Ocala Nursing Home in Ocala, Florida.

Lula Bethea was born in December 18, 1925 in Brooker, Florida and died on August 13, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was raised in Brooker where she loved reading, cooking and laughing. She worked for the Marion County School Board as a custodian.

She was preceded in death by husband, Samuel Bethea; her parents, Henry Williams and Jessie Perry Williams; her siblings, Charlie Williams, Willie Williams, Jacob Williams, Samuel Williams, George Williams; and sisters, Leola Williams, Addie-Mae Williams, and Alberta Pete.

She was a devoted usher member of Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Pride of Mattie 138.

She leaves to cherish her memories son, Eric Terrell Bethea (Nikisha) of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandsons, Ronald Bethea, Cameron Bethea, Malcolm Ash, Queenie Walls, and Charlene Washington; great grandchild, Julianna Ash; sister, Mildred Boynton of (Ocala, Florida); loving care giver niece, Angelia Boynton; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, in-laws, and caring friends.

Public viewing for Mrs. Lula Bethea will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Clark Funeral Home from 11 am to 5 pm. A graveside service for Lula Bethea will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Faith Memorial Garden, 3031 Old Blitchton, Ocala, Florida. *CDC Guidelines during viewing and graveside services will be strictly enforced. Masks are mandatory.*



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store