1/1
LULA BETHEA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LULA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BETHEA, LULA
Lula Bethea, 95, after a lengthy illness, passed away on Wednesday, August 13, 2020 at Palm Garden of Ocala Nursing Home in Ocala, Florida.
Lula Bethea was born in December 18, 1925 in Brooker, Florida and died on August 13, 2020 in Ocala, Florida. She was raised in Brooker where she loved reading, cooking and laughing. She worked for the Marion County School Board as a custodian.
She was preceded in death by husband, Samuel Bethea; her parents, Henry Williams and Jessie Perry Williams; her siblings, Charlie Williams, Willie Williams, Jacob Williams, Samuel Williams, George Williams; and sisters, Leola Williams, Addie-Mae Williams, and Alberta Pete.
She was a devoted usher member of Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star Pride of Mattie 138.
She leaves to cherish her memories son, Eric Terrell Bethea (Nikisha) of Warner Robins, Georgia; grandsons, Ronald Bethea, Cameron Bethea, Malcolm Ash, Queenie Walls, and Charlene Washington; great grandchild, Julianna Ash; sister, Mildred Boynton of (Ocala, Florida); loving care giver niece, Angelia Boynton; and a host of nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, cousins, in-laws, and caring friends.
Public viewing for Mrs. Lula Bethea will be on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Clark Funeral Home from 11 am to 5 pm. A graveside service for Lula Bethea will be held on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am at Faith Memorial Garden, 3031 Old Blitchton, Ocala, Florida. *CDC Guidelines during viewing and graveside services will be strictly enforced. Masks are mandatory.*

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Funeral Home
434 NW Martin Luther King Jr Ave
Ocala, FL 34475
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved