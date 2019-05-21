Home

Luther Henry Deese Jr.

Luther Henry Deese Jr. Obituary
DEESE, JR.,
LUTHER HENRY
Ocala - Luther Henry Deese, Jr., 78, passed away May 14, 2019. He was born August 2, 1940, at a U.S. Marine Corp Hospital in Quantico Virginia to the late Luther Deese Sr. and Lucille Johnson Barker.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Joannie; sons, Robert Deese (Dawn), Luke 'Buddy' Deese; brothers, Sam Shumate, James Barker; sister, Sue Barker; and two grandchildren, Nico and Deanna.
His family moved to Ocala in 1947 when he was six years old. He attended Ocala High School where he served as senior class president for the class of 58'. After graduation, he joined the U.S. Air Force who's aptitude tests that led him to take Mandarin Chinese at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. While there, he met the love of his life, Joannie, at a basketball game. They were later married at Saint Anthony Catholic Church on March 31, 1962. After eight years in the Air Force, Luther had an incredible 32 year career defending our nation with the NSA.
Luther was well known for his kindness, generosity, and being an amazing friend. Having retired back to his hometown of Ocala in the late 90's where he quickly re-connected with his classmates. He loved nothing more than touring the Harris Chain of Lakes in his boat with friends enjoying the day as well as spending time with his family.
Luther had made his final wishes known that he wanted no one to mourn his passing. Instead he would like the family to have a celebration of his life that will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 21 to May 22, 2019
