VAN CAMP,

LYNN WILLIAMS

Lynn Williams Van Camp, age 72, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020.

She was born on October 24, 1947 in Bristol, TN to the late Clyde Perry and Lois Williams.

Lynn spent many of her childhood years in her dad's automotive shop. Here she learned how to work on cars, and it's where her love of racing began. She could hang with any of the guys on the track. Lynn married when she was 19 and started a family shortly after. She was a bookkeeper by trade and helped establish a successful, family optical business. Her hobbies included sewing and ceramics. Lynn's priority was being involved with and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her brother, Clyde Perry Williams III, her two daughters, Cheri Van Camp and Amy Mickel, seven granddaughters, Staci, Stefani, Kelsi, Tifani, Sydney, Abby and Karissa, four nephews and one niece.

Lynn is predeceased by her parents, her brother Kenneth Williams and her daughter Kimberly Williams.

Her family will gather to celebrate her life when the time is allowed. Her daughters will take her on a road trip to lay her ashes to rest in her hometown.



