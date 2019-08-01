|
JOHNSON, LYNSEY ERIN
Our precious daughter, Lynsey Erin Johnson, 39, successfully ended her journey on this earth, for now. Lynsey died July 24, 2019 at home. She has an amazing son, Jagger, 18, her side kick puppy, Roxie, Bianca, the cat, and parents who refused to ever leave her side. She is now resting safely in Jehovah God's memory, for as Luke 20:38 says, 'He is the God, not of the dead, but of the living, for they are all living to him.'
There will be a memorial of Lynsey's life, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel, 606 SW 2nd Ave, Ocala. Anyone who knows or loves Lynsey is invited to attend. Kathy, Jagger and Dean will be there receiving friends from 10am until 11am followed by her memorial service at 11am.
Writing an obituary for your child is the most difficult job a parent could ever do. Show your family today, how much you love them. Please join us in the celebration of our wonderful little girl's life. Lynsey loved flowers...
