Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Mabel Addie Corrie, 78, of Belleview, FL went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Mabel was born on May 29, 1941 in Ottawa, IL to George E. and Mary E. Corrie. She grew up in Marseilles, Illinois; a small town with many relatives and was a member of the Parkview Baptist Church of
Marseilles. After the passing of her father in 1964, her and her mother relocated to
Kewanna, Indiana where she became a member of the
Kewanna Baptist Church. Mabel and her mother moved to Florida in 1978 to be with Mabel's
sister, Marilyn, and close to Mabel's nieces.
Mabel is survived by three nieces, Rebecca Anspach of Highland Village, Texas, Lori Houghton of Tavares, Florida, and Deborah Elsea of Yellville, Arkansas.
She is also survived by 5 great nieces and two great nephews, numerous great-great nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law, Gene Wacks of Ocala, Florida.
Her parents and her sister, Marilyn Johnson Wacks
preceded her in death.
A funeral gathering will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in Ocala on Saturday, November 2, 2019, from
2-4pm.Arrangements are pending for a service in
Marseilles, Illinois at the
Seals-Campbell Funeral Home prior to interment at the at Riverview Cemetery in
Marseilles, IL.
Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Online Condolences may be expressed at www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
