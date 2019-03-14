|
|
SANDERS, MABLE
Ocala - Mable Sanders, 96, passed away March 4, 2019. Ms. Sanders was born in Ashburn, Georgia to Hattie Mae Wilson. She was long time member of New Bethel Baptist Church in Ocala, Florida.
Mable Sanders was an active member in her community serving as a volunteer at Interfaith Services and the Salvation Army Thrift Store helping countless people in and around her community. For her continued dedication to her community Ms. Sanders was recognized by the State of Florida as Mother of the Year and was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the ceaseless endeavor to give back to the community.
She leaves to cherish her precious memories her son, David (Evelyn) Rackard; daughters, Sandra Lake, Glenda Lake, Patricia (Euster) Brown and Barbara Milton; brother, Bobby Wilson; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Wilson; sister, Rosa Lee Williams; son, Donald Lake; and daughter Joyce King.
Life Celebration for Ms. Sanders will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11am at Pentecostal Full Gospel Worship Center 5105 N. US. HWY 441, Ocala, Florida, 34475, Apostle Lillie Tuggerson. Reverend Demetrius Franklin will be conducting the words of comfort. Visitation will be held at Sellers Funeral Home on Friday from 12pm to 6pm. Family and friends are asked to meet at 617 NW 1st Street Ocala, Florida at 10:15am on Saturday to form the funeral cortege. No viewing following the eulogy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019