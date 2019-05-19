|
JOINER, MAC
Mac Joiner passed away on May 5, 2019 at Brentwood of Fore Ranch. He was 65 years old. He was born on September 28, 1953 to Charles Douglas Joiner, Jr. and Victoria McDonald Joiner.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Charles Douglas Joiner III 'Doug,' Steven Loy Joiner; and nephew, Andrew Kyle Nicholson.
He is survived by his sister, Vicki (Paul) Grannan; niece, Haley (Mike) Berthrong; nephew, Zachary (Tiffany) Grannan; and several grand nieces and nephews.
Mac was born and raised in Ocala and graduated from Forest High School and Central Florida Community College. He worked in construction, dry cleaning and property leasing. He enjoyed Nascar and the Florida Gators. Mac was generous and caring soul with a deep abiding love and loyalty for his family. He will be welcomed into their arms and greatly missed by those he leaves behind.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019