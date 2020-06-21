KELLY, MACK M. 'MICKEY'Mr. Mack M. 'Mickey' Kelly, 84, of Ocala, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Williamston, South Carolina, to Mack D. and Clara P. Kelly, he went on to graduate from the University of South Carolina and was a lifelong Gamecocks fan. He moved to Ocala in 1972 and was involved in the insurance industry until his retirement. He was an avid reader, and loved anything to do with sports. Mickey served his country in the Army National Guard, and was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church.Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Peggy Kelly; son, M. Mitchell Kelly, Jr. (Xiaoli); his daughter, Shannon K. Gibb (Dean); sisters, Kathy K. Seigler (Herb) and Beth K. Watts; and grandchildren, Marguerite R. Wood, Carter Gibb, Jetty Gibb, Isabella Kelly and Anne Kelly. Also surviving are his special sister-in-law, Jenny H. Kelly; and son-in-law Richard Robinson.He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula K. Robinson; and his brother, Dan Kelly.Services for Mr. Kelly will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Christ the King Anglican Church with The Rev. Donald J. Curran, Jr. officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon. Condolences for the family can be left at