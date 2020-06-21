MACK M. "MICKEY" KELLY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MACK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KELLY, MACK M. 'MICKEY'
Mr. Mack M. 'Mickey' Kelly, 84, of Ocala, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born in Williamston, South Carolina, to Mack D. and Clara P. Kelly, he went on to graduate from the University of South Carolina and was a lifelong Gamecocks fan. He moved to Ocala in 1972 and was involved in the insurance industry until his retirement. He was an avid reader, and loved anything to do with sports. Mickey served his country in the Army National Guard, and was a member of Christ the King Anglican Church.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Peggy Kelly; son, M. Mitchell Kelly, Jr. (Xiaoli); his daughter, Shannon K. Gibb (Dean); sisters, Kathy K. Seigler (Herb) and Beth K. Watts; and grandchildren, Marguerite R. Wood, Carter Gibb, Jetty Gibb, Isabella Kelly and Anne Kelly. Also surviving are his special sister-in-law, Jenny H. Kelly; and son-in-law Richard Robinson.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Paula K. Robinson; and his brother, Dan Kelly.
Services for Mr. Kelly will be held at 3 PM on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Christ the King Anglican Church with The Rev. Donald J. Curran, Jr. officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon. Condolences for the family can be left at
www.robertsofdunnellon.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Funeral Home And Crematory Of Dunnellon Inc
19939 E Pennsylvania Ave
Dunnellon, FL 34432
(352) 489-2429
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved