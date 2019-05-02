|
BURTON, MAE FRANCES
Mae Frances Burton was born September 9, 1937 to Nathaniel Gaines, Sr. and Ollie James. On April 25, 2019 she was called by our Savior to receive her heavenly wings.
She leaves to cherish her memories son, Leon Burton; two daughters, Renita Burton (Ocala) and Linda Johnson (Alabama); nine Grandchilren; sister, Sarah Gaines (Ocala); brothers, Gene Gaines (Ocala), William Gaines (Winter Haven), and Herman Gaines (Ft. Lauderdale).
Visitation, Thursday, May 2, 2019, 6-8 pm at Old Ship of Zion Church, Reddick, FL. Home Going Celebration, Saturday, May 4, 2019, 11:00 New Chapel Baptist Church, 9719 NW 115th Avenue, Ocala, FL 34482. Under the direction of Signature Memorial Funeral & Cremation Services, 3401 SE Hawthorne Road, Gainesville, FL 32601.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 2 to May 3, 2019