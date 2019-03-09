|
|
JACKSON-BRADLEY,
MAE HELEN
Mae Helen Jackson-Bradley, born March 23, 1954, died March 5, 2019 after a brief illness.
She leaves to mourn her passing an uncle, Roscoe Chester, Jr.; a niece, LaShawn Jackson; and a host of sorrowing cousins and other friends.
Visitation will be held at Brown Memorial Funeral Home, 706 SW MLK JR. Ave, Ocala, FL 34471, on Saturday, March 9, 2019 and Sunday, March 10, 2019 from 11-6pm. A memorial service will be held for Mae Helen as she was affectionately called at the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church, 500 S.W. 17th Avenue Ocala, Florida 34471 on Sunday, March 17, 2019 at 2:00pm. There will be a repass in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019