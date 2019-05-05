|
DAVIS, MAMIE H.
Mamie H. Davis, 93 of Ocala, FL passed away on Thursday, May 2nd at her home with her family by her side.
Mamie was born in Ocala and was a lifelong resident. Mamie was retired from Florida Crushed Stone and was a member of the Central Christian Church of Ocala, and loved spending time with her church family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband William J. Davis, Sr. and son William J. Davis, Jr. Mamie is survived by her daughter Jerri B. Davis of Ocala, FL., brother Timothy Holloway of Englewood, FL, grandchildren- Kristie and husband Randall Holt, Henry and wife Brittanie Markham, and great grandchildren- William Holt and Amielia Holt, and many beloved nieces and nephews, including Pamela Plumlee and Linda Plumlee of Ocala, FL.
The family will be having a viewing on Tues., May 7th at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Family and friend are welcome to attend and share with the family. Graveside services will be Wed., May 8th at 12:00 noon at Highland Memorial Park celebrating Mamie's life.
Arrangements by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Homes, Ocala, FL 352-629-7171.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 5 to May 6, 2019