LEE, MAMIE L.
Mamie L. Lee, 89, passed away on February 2, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories daughter, Beverly Collins; son, Charles Collins; 34 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Louvenia Mays; and a host of other relatives and sorrowing friends.
Funeral service for Mrs. Lee will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church located at 2701 S.E. 73rd Street, Ocala, FL 34480. Visitation will be Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10:30a.m.-5:00p.m. at Snow's Funeral Ministry. Professional services entrusted to Snow's Funeral Ministry (Providing a memory that will never fade).
Condolences may be left at www.snowsfuneral.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020