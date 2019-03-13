|
|
SKINNER, MAMIE L.
Mamie L. Skinner, 84, of Ocala, FL passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 with her family by her side. Mamie was born in Missouri and moved to Ocala in 1955. Mamie was retired from K-Mart in 2006. She enjoyed bingo and spending time with her family.
Mamie is preceded in death by her husband, Harold Skinner; daughter, Belinda Sue Skinner.
She is survived by her children, Ronda Dahlquist and husband, Steve, of Ocala, FL; and son, Gary Skinner; grandchildren, Jimmie Sparrow, Heather Sparrow, Kaileigh Skinner, and Cody Skinner; brothers, Norman Jones and Leo Charles Jones.
The family will be having a celebration of life service at the graveside at Good Shepherd Memorial Gardens on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 10:00 am, family and friends are welcome to attend and share with the family.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019