|
|
WOODS, MAMIE L.
Mamie L. Woods was born August 20, 1936 in Ocala, FL. She transitioned on March 23, 2020.
She leaves to cherish her memories her children, Albert Woods, Randall A. Woods (Charlene), Rupert R. Woods, Sean R. Woods (Cindy), Connie E. Robinson (Ardell Jr.), Sistoria L. Woods-Henderson (Victor) and Lucretia A. Samuda (Steve).
Visitation for Mrs. Woods will be at Clark Funeral Home on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 10:00 am until 5:00 pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at The New Shady Grove M.B.C 9225 SW 27th Ave, Ocala, FL. Funeral Services Entrusted to Clark Funeral Home.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020