PUTNAM, MANDY MAE

Mandy Mae Putnam, 99 1/2 years old, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. She was born December 26, 1920 to Laura and Thomas Simmons in Tifton, Georgia. She had two brothers and four sisters and was married twice, first to Lee Crandon with whom she had two sons, Gary (Paulet) and Frank (Sandy) Crandon. After WW2, she married George N Putnam, a veteran, and they had a daughter, Carol Ann Robison (John, deceased). George Putnam passed away on April 22, 2004 at the age of 84.

She is survived by her children; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren plus one more on the way; and 13 nieces and nephews. Last year one of her granddaughters, Rhonda Rodriguez, gave her a surprise 99th birthday party which really made her happy. Thanks Rhonda.

Mom was a member of Memorial Baptist Church (Rev. Michael West). She was saved and is now in Heaven. Thanks and Amen to a life well lived. She will be buried at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens next to her beloved husband and mother-in-law.



