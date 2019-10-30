|
|
BRUSS, MARC ALAN
Ocala - Marc Alan Bruss, 49, passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1970, in Ocala, Florida to Max and Della Bruss. Marc enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his friends. He was a graduate of Lake Weir High School. He was a member of United States Marine Corps and served during the first Gulf War.
He is survived by his loving parents, Max and Della; two sisters, Leigh Bruss Kuhn and Lou Anne Bruss O'Donnell.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Olivet Baptist Church: 8495 S. Magnolia Ave, Ocala, FL, with a reception to follow..
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019