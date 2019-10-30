Home

POWERED BY

Services
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Olivet Baptist Church
8495 S. Magnolia Ave
Ocala, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARC BRUSS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARC ALAN BRUSS


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARC ALAN BRUSS Obituary
BRUSS, MARC ALAN
Ocala - Marc Alan Bruss, 49, passed away on October 25, 2019. He was born on August 27, 1970, in Ocala, Florida to Max and Della Bruss. Marc enjoyed fishing and hanging out with his friends. He was a graduate of Lake Weir High School. He was a member of United States Marine Corps and served during the first Gulf War.
He is survived by his loving parents, Max and Della; two sisters, Leigh Bruss Kuhn and Lou Anne Bruss O'Donnell.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Olivet Baptist Church: 8495 S. Magnolia Ave, Ocala, FL, with a reception to follow..
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARC's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now