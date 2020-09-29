Marcia Ellen Branick

Alexandria - Mrs. Marcia Ellen Branick, 96, of Alexandria, VA, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, September 18, 2020. Born April 24, 1924 in Johnson City, NY, Marcia was the daughter of Leon and Lila (Hine) Borden. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and the love of her life for 62 years, Michael Branick, and her brother, Leon Borden. She and her husband relocated to Ocala, FL in 1983 to enjoy their retirement years. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Morse, Arlington, VA and Sheila Ball, Annandale, VA; her son, Michael Branick, Norman, OK; two grandchildren, Kelly Macrae and Christina Kinnett, both of Arlington, VA; and one beloved great-grandchild, Margaret Kinnett. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to Goodwin House Foundation, 4800 Fillmore Avenue, Alexandria, VA 22311.



