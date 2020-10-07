Margaret "Peggy" Akers

Ocala - Margaret "Peggy" Akers died peacefully in Hospice care on Sept. 26 in Ocala, Fl. at the age of 85.

Peggy is survived by many nieces and nephews and their children.

Peggy was born on Oct. 23, 1934 in Roanoke, Va. to Charles T. Akers and Mary Kathleen Madagan. She graduated from Mary Washington with her bachelor's degree . She married Johnny Wallace in 1962 and they moved to Ocala, Fl. And established Wallace Farm. She was an accomplished equestrian who used her expertise to serve her community making many lifelong friends along the way.

A funeral is scheduled for Sat. Sept. Oct. 10@11:00am at Christ The King Anglican Church with a reception to follow. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Peggy's life. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church or Stirrups N Strides Citra, Fl.



