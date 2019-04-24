Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
910 E Silver Springs Blvd
Ocala, FL 34470
(352) 629-7171
Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret Alters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret "Peggy" Alters

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Margaret "Peggy" Alters Obituary
ALTERS,
MARGARET 'PEGGY'
Margaret 'Peggy' Alters, 72 of Ocala, FL passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the West Marion Community Hospital. Peggy was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a retired teacher from Pennsylvania and New Jersey Public schools, and enjoyed reading and listening to audio books.
She is survived by her husband, William 'Bill' Alters of Ocala, FL and Levittown, PA; sons, William Alters, Jr. of Levittown, PA and Christopher Alters of Levittown, PA; sisters, Bonnie Brennan of Philadelphia, PA, Kathleen Morrison of Palmyra, NJ; brother, James Duffy of Hatfield, PA; numerous nieces and nephews.
The Family will be having a celebration of life service at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. All are welcome to attend and share with the family. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Florida Center for the Blind in memory of Peggy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services
Download Now