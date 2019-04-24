|
ALTERS,
MARGARET 'PEGGY'
Margaret 'Peggy' Alters, 72 of Ocala, FL passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the West Marion Community Hospital. Peggy was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a retired teacher from Pennsylvania and New Jersey Public schools, and enjoyed reading and listening to audio books.
She is survived by her husband, William 'Bill' Alters of Ocala, FL and Levittown, PA; sons, William Alters, Jr. of Levittown, PA and Christopher Alters of Levittown, PA; sisters, Bonnie Brennan of Philadelphia, PA, Kathleen Morrison of Palmyra, NJ; brother, James Duffy of Hatfield, PA; numerous nieces and nephews.
The Family will be having a celebration of life service at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 910 Silver Springs Blvd on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM. All are welcome to attend and share with the family. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Florida Center for the Blind in memory of Peggy.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019