MARGARET ANN GOTCHER

MARGARET ANN GOTCHER Obituary
GOTCHER, MARGARET ANN
Margaret Ann Gotcher (Jones), born Valentine's Day 1942 (2-14) in Ocala, FL to the late Vernon and Margaret Jones. She passed away March 17, 2019. Margaret moved to Feather Falls in Northern California wit her parents and came back and graduated from Ocala High School.
She graduated from the University of Florida in 1962 and married her husband of 45 years, Ronald Gotcher.
She is survived by her husband; and two children, Ronald Christian of Reddick, FL and Traci Michelle of Limerick, PA; brother, Braxton Jones, of Ocala; and sister, Diane Pribisco of Salt Springs; numerous cousins; and several nieces and nephews all whom will miss her dearly.
Memorial service will be 10:00 am, Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL. In lieu of flowers, send a donation to Hospice of Marion County in Margaret Ann's name.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019
