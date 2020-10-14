Margaret Anne (Peggy) Gunter
Ocala - Peggy Gunter, 80, died at home on October 8, 2020 with her husband, Bob, at her side.
She fought a long struggle with cancer, but lost.
Peggy was born August 9, 1940 in Pittsburgh, PA and was the daughter of Josephine and "Pop" McCagh. After graduating from nursing school in Pittsburgh, she moved to Miami, Florida. She met Bob and they married 57 years ago. She and Bob both worked at Baptist Hospital of Miami for 30 years. Peggy's last position was the nursing director of ambulatory surgery. She moved to Ocala in 1995 to enjoy 25 years of wonderful retirement living closer to her family.
Peggy and Bob have one daughter, America Gordon, who lives in Williston, Florida with her husband, John.
Peggy leaves behind six brothers and sisters. John McCagh, Crystal River, Florida, Frank McCagh, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Paul McCagh, Charlotte, North Carolina, Nancy Chastain, Cocoa, Florida, Patricia Gill, Marathon, Florida, and Mary Jo Hamer, Atlanta, Georgia. She also has a sister in law, Elaine Jose, Sebring, Florida.
Even in retirement, Peggy never ventured far from her love of nursing. She volunteered at hospice of Marion County for 13 years in many areas of patient care.
Peggy also enjoyed a lifetime of gourmet cooking and many forms of exercise ranging from aerobics to long-distance walking and playing pickle ball.
In keeping with Peggy's wishes, a celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Baldwin Brothers a Funeral Home State License for Timber Ridge family. You can leave your condolences to Peggy's family at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/margaret-gunter/