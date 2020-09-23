1/
Margaret Brimmer Cornett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ocala - Margaret Brimmer Cornett, 90, of Ocala, FL passed away on September 16, 2020 after a decade long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born and reared in Norfolk, VA, graduating from Granby High School in 1948. She married a young U.S. naval officer, they traveled the world with tours of duty in Sasebo, Japan; Pearl Harbor, HI; Monterey, CA; Athens, GA; Norfolk, VA; Boston, MA; and Mechanicsburg, PA., during which Margaret had three children- Fred O. Cornett Jr., Katherine Cornett Simpson, and Donald E. Cornett. Margaret had an engaging personality and enjoyed reading, line dancing, travel, bowling, and other active sports.Margaret is survived by her three children, their spouses Johnny R. Simpson (Katherine) of Richmond, VA and Anita Cornett (Fred Jr.) of Annandale, VA, her four grandchildren-Andrew Simpson, Kevin Cornett, Christopher Cornett, and Annalise Cornett plus two great grandsons-Leonidas Simpson and Issac Cornett.Margaret settled in Ocala, FL in 1999 and become an active member of West Marion United Methodist Church. She spent her last few years at Timberridge Nursing Home. Her family expresses their sincere appreciation for the excellent care provided by the West Wing staff. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the National Alzheimer's Association.Arrangements by Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations 11250 SW 93rd Ct. Rd. Ocala 352-236-7813.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
11250 SW 93rd Court Rd
Ocala, FL 34481
(352) 236-7813
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocala.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved