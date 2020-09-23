Ocala - Margaret Brimmer Cornett, 90, of Ocala, FL passed away on September 16, 2020 after a decade long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. She was born and reared in Norfolk, VA, graduating from Granby High School in 1948. She married a young U.S. naval officer, they traveled the world with tours of duty in Sasebo, Japan; Pearl Harbor, HI; Monterey, CA; Athens, GA; Norfolk, VA; Boston, MA; and Mechanicsburg, PA., during which Margaret had three children- Fred O. Cornett Jr., Katherine Cornett Simpson, and Donald E. Cornett. Margaret had an engaging personality and enjoyed reading, line dancing, travel, bowling, and other active sports.Margaret is survived by her three children, their spouses Johnny R. Simpson (Katherine) of Richmond, VA and Anita Cornett (Fred Jr.) of Annandale, VA, her four grandchildren-Andrew Simpson, Kevin Cornett, Christopher Cornett, and Annalise Cornett plus two great grandsons-Leonidas Simpson and Issac Cornett.Margaret settled in Ocala, FL in 1999 and become an active member of West Marion United Methodist Church. She spent her last few years at Timberridge Nursing Home. Her family expresses their sincere appreciation for the excellent care provided by the West Wing staff. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Contributions can be made to the National Alzheimer's Association
