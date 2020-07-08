MARGARET CLIFTON

CLIFTON, MARGARET

FAYE MINSHEW

Ocala - Margaret Faye Minshew Clifton, 67, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born January 18, 1953, in Mt. Olive, North Carolina, to Hilery Van Minshew and Margaret Grady Deaver. Faye was a loving wife, 'Mama', and 'Nana.' She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. A graduate of Gainesville High School, Faye worked as a transcriptionist at the Gainesville Police Department, and later as a data entry clerk for Consumer Credit Counseling Services for many years.

Faye is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Leon Clifton.

She is survived by her father, Hilery Van Minshew (Catherine), mother, Margaret Grady Deaver Varnes; son, David W. Clifton (Shelly); daughters, Stacy Clifton and Melissa Davis (Lance); and grandchildren, Bruce, Megann, Morgann, Logan, and Katelynne; she is also survived by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Her unwavering love will never be forgotten, and she will be forever missed.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, located at 401 SE 21st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641.



