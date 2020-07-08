1/
MARGARET CLIFTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share MARGARET's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLIFTON, MARGARET
FAYE MINSHEW
Ocala - Margaret Faye Minshew Clifton, 67, passed away July 4, 2020. She was born January 18, 1953, in Mt. Olive, North Carolina, to Hilery Van Minshew and Margaret Grady Deaver. Faye was a loving wife, 'Mama', and 'Nana.' She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. A graduate of Gainesville High School, Faye worked as a transcriptionist at the Gainesville Police Department, and later as a data entry clerk for Consumer Credit Counseling Services for many years.
Faye is preceded in death by her loving husband, David Leon Clifton.
She is survived by her father, Hilery Van Minshew (Catherine), mother, Margaret Grady Deaver Varnes; son, David W. Clifton (Shelly); daughters, Stacy Clifton and Melissa Davis (Lance); and grandchildren, Bruce, Megann, Morgann, Logan, and Katelynne; she is also survived by her brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Her unwavering love will never be forgotten, and she will be forever missed.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Evergreen Cemetery, located at 401 SE 21st Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved