WORLEY,
MARGARET KATHLEEN
Margaret Kathleen Worley, 89, widow of Mr. Elmer B. Worley, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at her residence. Born on February 15, 1931 in Trenton FL, she was the daughter of the late Albert Samuel and Nicie Elizabeth Martin Watson. Mrs. Worley was a member of Southside Church of Christ and worked as a tailor for Tom Falvey's Mens Clothing Store.
Mrs. Worley is survived by a son, Rick Worley (Lynnette); daughters, Kay Price (Bob) and Debbie Worley; grandchildren, Betsey Dean Medley (Brandon), Kathleen Butler (Lane), Will Worley and Taylor Price; great grandchildren, Grant, Scarlett and Georgia Dean Butler.
A memorial service will be in Ocala FL at a later date.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020