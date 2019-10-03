|
|
PHELAN,
MARGARET MCCAMPBELL
Margaret McCampbell Phelan, previously of Ocala, died on September 29, 2019. She was 85 years old. Margaret was born at home on August 21, 1934 in Hermitage, Tennessee, near Nashville.
She is predeceased by her parents, Frank G. McCampbell and Margaret Owens McCampbell; her brother, Frank G. McCampbell, Jr.; and her son-in-law, Collier Black.
Margaret is survived by her husband of 67 years, William H. 'Bill' Phelan; and her children, William 'Dude' Phelan (Stephanie), Margaret 'Peggie' Phelan Black, and Angela-Mia Phelan Kilmer (Mark). She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Family was paramount and she took loving pride in caring for them. She accepted the Biblical command 'Train up a child in the way he should go and when he is old, he will not depart from it' (Proverbs 22:6) as is evidenced in the lives of her children.
Margaret was a woman of many talents. Her smile and spirit shined bright and she never met a stranger. Whether she was playing the piano, dancing with her love, or calling hermit crab races, she did so with verve.
Margaret and Bill moved from Ocala in 1978 and traveled the world. Among other places, they lived on Rum Cay, Bahamas and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands where they survived Hurricane Hugo in 1989. Margaret and Bill returned to Florida in 1995; living first in Haines City and then Fern Park.
Margaret was a committed Christian. She previously had been an active member of Central Christian Church in Ocala and, at the time of her death, was a member of First Baptist Church Longwood. Margaret's family takes comfort knowing she is now at home with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Services will be held at First Baptist Church Longwood (891 East State Road 434, Longwood, Florida, 32750) on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude's.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019