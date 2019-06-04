|
CULPEPPER, MARGARET 'JEANNE' NEAS
Our beloved, Margaret 'Jeanne' Neas Culpepper went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019. Jeanne was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on December 24, 1943 to Bill and Margaret Neas; then raised in the small neighboring town of Erwin Tennessee. She was the eldest of three sisters.
After attending Unicoi County High School, she received a Bachelor's degree in music from Tennessee Wesleyan University. Afterwards, she obtained her teaching certification from The University of Tennessee. In 1965, Jeanne moved to Atlanta to begin her teaching career in elementary education.
While in Atlanta, Jeanne met her husband, Tom Culpepper, when they both attended Peachtree Road Methodist Church in Buckhead. They married in 1967 and together, they had two children. Jeanne lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, teacher and friend. Anyone and everyone who met Jeanne just loved and adored her!
Margaret 'Jeanne' Culpepper is survived by her husband, Thomas Culpepper, of Ocala, FL as well as her two children and spouses, Brian and Natosha Culpepper of Alpharetta, GA and Tracy and Corey Brown of Jacksonville, FL. She has five grandchildren, Brison, Camdyn, Makenna Culpepper, and CJ and Caleb Brown. She is further survived by her two sisters and their spouses, Billie and Bob Rickman and Ann and Lee Kribbs of Knoxville, TN. Jeanne's family and friends already miss her but know she has been welcomed and comforted by Our Lord in Heaven.
There will be a memorial service at First United Methodist Church of Dunnellon on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 10AM. The address is 21501 W. Highway 40 Dunnellon, FL 34431-6322.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dunnellon Food4Kids, Inc. https://www.facebook.com/donate/1146765915495263/10157441362476458/
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from June 4 to June 5, 2019