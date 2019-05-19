GOODWIN,

MARGARET PHYLLIS

Margaret Phyllis Goodwin, age 87, went home to be with her Lord on May 16, 2019 surrounded by family in Reddick, Florida. Margaret was born in South Bend, Indiana. Margaret lived a life that exemplified her name and in doing so left a legacy for all that knew and loved her. The doors to her home and her heart were always open. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, her gentle spirit, her forgiving nature, her inner strength, her unwavering faith, her immaculate housekeeping, and her world class chocolate chip cookies.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Leroy Huston; mother, Lillian Huston.

Margaret will forever be remembered by her three sons, Michael Kent Kizer, David Andrew Stone, Jeffrey Allen Stone; two daughters, Karen Sue Silva, Pamela Ray Wells; seven grandsons, Bradley, Michael, Todd, Benjamin, Jared, Joel, Jeffrey; six granddaughters, Dawn, Amanda, Christine, Mari, Amber, Chelsea; 20 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Richard Huston.

A Funeral Service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at 2pm on May 22, 2019 at Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel located at 606 SW 2nd AVE Ocala, FL 34471. Arrangements were under the care of Roberts of Ocala Downtown Chapel. Published in Ocala Star-Banner from May 19 to May 20, 2019