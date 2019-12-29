|
|
SHARROW, MARGARET
JUNE 16, 1945 -
DECEMBER 26, 2019
Margaret Sharrow (nee Carney), pre-deceased by her husband, Carl Sharrow.
She is survived by her three brothers, James Carney (spouse, Jane), Thomas Carney (spouse, Eileen), Michael Carney, (spouse Josephine); and three sisters, Elizabeth Frantzen, Joanne Darnowski (spouse, Thomas), and Patricia Horan with all living up north in New York. Peggy is also survived by a sister- in-law, Lee Wlock, from Pennsylvania. Peggy is blessed with 27 nieces and nephews as well as 29 great nieces and nephews and many cousins.
Peggy was born in Manhattan, New York, then raised in Queens. After leaving New York State, she lived with her husband in New Jersey then moved to Florida and lived in several adult communities, ie, Pine Cay, then Oak Run, and finally Top of the World before having a house built in Ocala. Peggy finally settled in at The Bridge at Ocala, an Assisted Living Facility, where she resided for about the last five years and was cherished and loved by all staff and residents.
Peggy decided to begin her new journey on December 26, 2019. She suffered from degenerative Parkinson's Disease, a Neurological disorder, for several decades, and rested peacefully the last week in her own room at The Bridge until it was her time to move on and join her God and those she loved and will continue to love in Heaven. End of life care was provided by Hospice of Marion County.
Peggy was a Eucharistic Minister at Queen of Peace Parish and also ministered to the sick and dying who will also greet her upon her arrival into Heaven. Peggy was also a lay Carmelite. Peggy will be waked at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home, 9695 SW 110th Street, Ocala, FL 34481 on Sunday, December 29 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, with a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, December 30 at Queen of Peace Church, 6455 SW SR 200, Ocala, Fl. 34481, 830 AM Funeral Mass. Interment will be with her husband, Carl, in Florida National Cemetery, 6502 Southwest 102 Avenue, Bushnell, FL 33513. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bridge at Ocala, 2800 SW 41 St., Building 200, Ocala, Fl. 34474, ATT: Staff Appreciation Fund.
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019