|
|
VICKERS,
MARGUERITE SHELTON, 60
Mrs. Marguerite Lenora Shelton born in Ocala, Florida to Abraham W. Shelton, Jr. and the late Dorothy Pittman Shelton.
Marguerite received her education through the Public Schools of Marion County, graduating from Forest High School, class of 1977. Further her education at Central Florida Community College and Florida State University.
Marguerite accepted Christ at an early age and was a member of Greater Hopewell where she served as a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Director, President of Mass Choir and as President of Intermediate Women's Ministry. She worked at Hawthorne Village as a Certified Nurse's Assistant for 31 years.
Mrs. Marguerite is survived by her two children, Jeremy Vickers and Joya Washington (Darvell); father, Abraham W. Shelton, Jr.; two sisters, Joyce Sanders (Bronson) and Wanda Shelton-Coplin (Terry); five grandchildren; one uncle; one aunt; a best friend; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.
Public viewing on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 1:00pm until 5:00pm at Summers Funeral Home, 2238 NW 10th St, Ocala, FL. A Celebration of Life for Mrs. Marguerite Shelton Vickers will be Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at Greater Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, Ocala, FL, Reverend Bland, Pastor.
Condolences can be signed at Summersfh.com
Published in Ocala Star-Banner from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020